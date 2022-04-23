(Video) “I hope they stay in the league” – Jurgen Klopp doesn’t want to see Frank Lampard’s Everton relegated this season

Ahead of the 240th Merseyside derby, of which Jurgen Klopp has managed 16, our boss spoke with Sky Sports.

In an interview hosted by Jamie Carragher, the German was asked whether he would miss facing Everton if they were to be relegated at the end of the season.

The 54-year-old said: “You know better than I do, these games have nothing to do with the table really

“It’s always intense, for me it was at times too intense but it’s a great game, honestly.

“I hope they stay in the league, obviously because the Merseyside derby should always be on the fixture list”.

Our manager went on to discuss how he wouldn’t miss some of the past derbies because of the over zealous nature of some tackles, naming Jordan Pickford and Richarlison by name, but he would miss the fixture as a whole.

It’s a tough position for Liverpool fans, admittedly not as hard as it is for the Blues, do you want your local rivals to go down to mock them or do you enjoy the battles twice a year more?

If it wasn’t for us chasing a historic quadruple this season, it may be higher on the priority list – for now let’s just beat them in the next game and see where both sides end up at the close of the campaign.

You can watch the full interview between Klopp and Carragher on Everton via @SkySportsPL on Twitter:

