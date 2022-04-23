(Video) “That’s not the way in Glasgow!” – Andy Robertson compares the rivalry of the Merseyside and Glasgow derbies

Andy Robertson has been in Liverpool long enough to have authority on a comparison between the Merseyside and Glasgow derbies.

Speaking with Football Focus, the captain of Scotland said: “When you bump into people on the street, they always mention trying to beat them [Everton] and if you bump into Everton fans, to be fair they’re polite but they always say that they hope they get the three points, which is fair enough.

“You always know when big games are on the horizon and the derby’s no different to that and in the week leading up to it, a lot of people are discussing it in work.

“Since moving up to Liverpool, I’ve realised that a lot of families are split, that’s not the way in Glasgow – you’re either one or the other!

“But down here there are quite a few split and it can cause family tension but it’s all good banter and it’s all good stuff.

“You just hope that any time you play a derby, you just want the red side to be happy”.

Traditionally, this was known as the friendly derby with families split and well wishes to the other team after the game but the relationship has soured over the years.

Whether it’s a lack of success for the Blue side or a whole host of other reasons, the days of split families are slipping away.

One thing that could put the final nail in the ‘friendly’ relationship is a victory for Jurgen Klopp’s side that assists Frank Lampard’s team’s relegation.

