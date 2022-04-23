‘Why not?’ – Mo Salah has his heart set on winning as many trophies as possible with Liverpool this season

Liverpool are in pursuit of an unprecedented quadruple and Mo Salah wants to win as many of the three remaining trophies as possible.

Speaking with FourFourTwo, the 29-year-old spoke about his hopes in the FA Cup, Premier League and the Champions League: “Hopefully we can get the three.

“If not, then at least the Premier League and the Champions League. It’s a hunger.

“I want to win them two, three, four times. Why not?

“You can dream whatever you want to dream, and you can achieve whatever you want to achieve.”

Despite our league title hopes not being in our own hands, we are very much in the running for all three remaining trophies.

All we need to do is keep focused and try to let the momentum keep rolling and just see where it takes us, come the end of May.

If we want to win any big trophies though, there’s no doubt that we will need the help of our Egyptian King to do so.

