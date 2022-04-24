Eddie Howe confirms three Newcastle stars potentially out for Liverpool clash

Eddie Howe has more than suggested that he could be without the talents of Kieran Trippier, Callum Wilson and Ryan Fraser for Newcastle United’s clash with Liverpool.

The Magpies have been in sensational form of late, securing six wins from their last nine English top-flight games.

“Not sure as we speak,” the Englishman told reporters after the Toon Army’s 3-0 win over Norwich City (via The Shields Gazette). “I’d probably say no off the top of my head, but we’ll wait and see.”

The Merseysiders visit Tyneside knowing they need three points to cut down Manchester City’s four-point advantage in the title race, with only six fixtures left to decide the outcome.

READ MORE: Jordan Henderson knows that ‘nothing is won’ before kick-off against Everton and assures Liverpool will fight for the win

Anyone expecting an easy tie after the Merseyside Derby and our Champions League semi-final hosting of Villarreal will be sorely mistaken – particularly after our request to delay the time of our meeting with Newcastle was rejected by the Premier League.

That being said, our ruthless displays of late despite the challenge posed by the April fixture list should still give Jurgen Klopp’s men all the confidence and andrenaline required to get through a compact schedule.

There’ll no doubt be a difficult task ahead for the manager in deciding how best to rotate his squad, though there remains plenty in the way of reward to claim if the 54-year-old can get it all spot-on once more.

#Ep44 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: UEFA failing fans, will we blow away Everton?… and more!