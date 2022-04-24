Finance expert slams PL proposal that could disrupt Klopp and fellow managers’ half-time plans

Kieran Maguire has called out plans for the Premier League to introduce half-time media talks with top-flight managers from the start of the next campaign.

The proposal in question is set to be voted on after the end of the current campaign in June.

“The job of the coach is to prepare your team for the remainder of the match. The 90 minutes should be sacrosanct,” the finance expert told Football Insider.

“I think this shows the domination by the media and how much control they really have.

“The questions, in any case, tend to be anodyne and the responses tend to be bland.

“It’s ludicrous to even try and figure out the benefits of this. I can’t figure it out.”

Should the new initiative go ahead, it’s understood that coaches will be required to conduct a maximum of five half-time interviews per season.

Though the plans in question will exclude those whose sides are in a losing position at the interval, one can hardly blame managers for potentially taking exception.

The reality of the situation is that, regardless of whether or not clubs are in a winning position, coaches may feel more than inclined to make changes to ensure that circumstances remain as such.

Certainly, we’d find it incredibly hard to believe that Jurgen Klopp would be prepared to accept a reality where he couldn’t interact with his squad at the half-time break five times a season.

