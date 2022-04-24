Gary Lineker makes Liverpool quadruple claim after Reds close gap on Manchester City

Gary Lineker refused to rule out the possibility of Liverpool making history with a quadruple trophy haul of Carabao Cup, FA Cup, Premier League and Champions League this term.

The comments in question arose on Twitter from the former England international after the Reds’ secured a gutsy 2-0 win at home to Everton.

Liverpool’s relentless pursuit of the quadruple remains a possibility. No shock it was Divock that helped to unlock Everton’s low block. — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) April 24, 2022

The result saw the home outfit close the gap to the top of the table back down to a single point with only five top-flight games remaining for the Merseysiders to have their silverware dreams realised.

READ MORE: (Photo) Rebeca Tavares shares three-word message in online snap with partners of Alisson, Firmino & Jota

Given the quality of the side we’re competing with for Premier League glory, it wouldn’t be entirely surprising to see the Cityzens hold onto their point advantage all the way through to the end of the campaign.

As prior poor results against the likes of Southampton and Co. have proven, of course, Pep Guardiola’s men are far from infallible, with only one tiny slip-up needed to let us take back control of the title race.

It’s a slim hope, though one we’ll be more than ready for if we can continue to maintain our grit and determination for the final run of league fixtures.

#Ep44 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: UEFA failing fans, will we blow away Everton?… and more!