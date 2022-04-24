Jamie Carragher makes ‘big’ Liverpool statement after Reds secure huge three points from Merseyside derby

Jamie Carragher was left impressed by the nature of his old club’s victory against city rivals Everton in the Merseyside derby.

The Monday Night Football host predicted that both sides would be due a ‘big end to the season’ – albeit polar opposites as far as their respective ambitions are concerned – with the Reds fighting for a quadruple whilst the Toffees look to retain their top-flight status.

Big win for @LFC they had to find a way to win after Everton were a lot more organised & aggressive than they have been for most of the season. Changes from the bench won the Reds the game. Big end to the season for both clubs 😬 #LIVEVE pic.twitter.com/vwA7tPyXYJ — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) April 24, 2022

The Merseysiders next face Villarreal in the semi-finals of the Champions League, with Jurgen Klopp’s men hoping to have at least one foot in the final by the time they face Newcastle United in Tyneside at the end of the month.

READ MORE: Gary Lineker makes Liverpool quadruple claim after Reds close gap on Manchester City

It’s a bizarre thought imagining the Blues succumbing to the drop, and could not contrast more clearly with the task at hand facing ourselves.

Whilst securing both the FA Cup and our seventh Champions League title would represent stellar achievements, the promise of a potential slither of history has to be an intoxicating prospect.

#Ep44 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: UEFA failing fans, will we blow away Everton?… and more!