Jurgen Klopp returns to Liverpool’s ‘bad year’ with ‘spectacular’ claim

Jurgen Klopp applauded his Liverpool stars for their ‘spectacular’ qualification for Champions League football last term in what was a ‘difficult situation’.

As has been well-documented, the Reds suffered an injury crisis of devastating proportions, which ultimately had the effect of derailing the side’s hopes of retaining their long-awaited first league title for 30 years.

“It was a difficult situation last year and it was really special to make the Champions League,” the German told reporters (as quoted by BBC Sport).

“There were moments when we thought ‘hopefully we don’t have to play in the Conference League’ and we did not know what would happen.

“But we qualified in spectacular manner – it was a bad year but we still managed to come third.

“It’s normal you intensify all efforts after that, which is what we did.”

The Merseyside-based outfit is set to play host to city rivals Everton once more, with the Toffees desperate for points in order to survive the relegation drop.

READ MORE: Klopp refuses to blame United star after addressing senseless Gary Neville claim

Enough really isn’t said on our prior term, with third in the table an incredible achievement in light of the relentless challenges thrown in Klopp and his men’s way.

Evidently, it was enough to throw off a vast array of pundits ahead of the 2021/22 campaign, with many a commentator suggesting we’d struggle.

With a full squad largely available, however, we’ve proven that we’re far from easy prey, providing the only genuine competition this season to English top-flight powerhouse Manchester City.

#Ep44 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: UEFA failing fans, will we blow away Everton?… and more!