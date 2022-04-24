Lampard issues bizarre Salah claim as Everton boss slams penalty call in Liverpool win

Frank Lampard criticised the decision to avoid awarding his side a spot-kick for an alleged foul on Anthony Gordon in the second-half of the Merseyside derby, as relayed in a tweet by Paul Gorst.

The 21-year-old was bundled over by Joel Matip in the Liverpool box not long after play had resumed in the final 45 minutes of action.

Lampard: “It was a penalty. If that was Mo Salah at the other end, he gets a penalty. You don't get them here. That's the reality of football sometimes.” Anthony Gordon just walked past in the mixed zone asking why it wasn’t given too. The one in the second half that is. — Paul Gorst (@ptgorst) April 24, 2022

The hosts ran out 2-0 winners in the end, with the arrival of cameo superstar Divock Origi helping shift the tie in Jurgen Klopp’s men’s favour.

To be completely fair to the ex-Chelsea man, you’d be inclined to argue that the Toffees had a strong case for a penalty following the Cameroonian’s intervention.

Of course, one might also point out that Everton did also benefit from a rub of the green on occasion with a handful of rather blatant dives.

On top of that, it’s utterly bizarre to use Mo Salah as an example of a player benefitting from officiating calls when arguably the opposite is true.

Ultimately, it has to be said that we did enough on the day to earn the lion’s share of the points against our city rivals and keep the pressure on Manchester City in the title race.

