Lawrenson issues ‘absolutely manic’ claim ahead of Merseyside derby that will have Klopp on high alert

Mark Lawrenson warned that Liverpool’s upcoming meeting with Everton for the Merseyside derby ‘will be absolutely manic’.

The ex-Republic of Ireland international noted that it would be a highly physical affair as ever, which will hardly be music to Jurgen Klopp’s ears as the Merseysiders approach the end of the campaign.

“It’s a derby, so this will be absolutely manic. The game will start at 100 miles per hour and the tackles will be flying in, they always are,” the former Red told BBC Sport.

“But, whatever the scenario and however hard they work, any away team at Anfield needs some quality to get anything from the game.

“Everton have shown some signs of improvement in their past two games but, defensively, I still don’t think they have what it takes to keep Liverpool out.

“There are 47 points separating the two teams in the table, which illustrates the current gulf in class.”

Bobby Firmino remains the hosts only potential absentee ahead of Frank Lampard’s men’s visit, with the Toffees in desperate need of points in their bid to remain in the English top-flight.

On our end, of course, we can likewise ill afford to drop a single point in the race for Premier League glory, particularly not after Manchester City opened up a four-point gap on us with their dismantling of Watford.

With six league games to go until the end of the season, however, it’s entirely possible (if somewhat unlikely) for the Cityzens to slip up once more to grant us an opening in the title race.

There are slim margins at play, but we’ve little other option than to throw the dice and give our all for a potential slice of history in our pursuit of a famous quadruple.

