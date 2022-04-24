Liverpool predicted XI v Everton: Klopp to make five rotational calls with one eye on Europe

Liverpool are set to take on Everton in the Merseyside derby, with the Reds needing a lion’s share of the points to cut down the four-point advantage gained by Manchester City in the title race.

Jurgen Klopp’s men find themselves in a unique position with six league games to go, with his side still in the running for a historic quadruple.

The best plans can go awry when throwing a meeting with Frank Lampard’s outfit into the mix, of course, but the hosts can hardly afford to offer the Toffees a hand in their bid to retain English top-flight status with the stakes so high.

Ahead of Alisson Becker in between the sticks, we’ll be backing Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate to be paired for the Blues’ visit.

In the middle of the park, we can see Fabinho, Curtis Jones and Naby Keita getting the nods to start.

Up top, Sadio Mane could be handed some rest ahead of our Champions League meeting with Villarreal next week, with Diogo Jota, Mo Salah and Luis Diaz favoured.

EOTK’s XI: Alisson, Tsimikas, Van Dijk, Konate, Trent, Fabinho, Keita, Jones, Diaz, Jota, Salah

