Liverpool team news confirmed: Jota starts as two changes made

Liverpool are set to take on Everton in the Merseyside derby, with four points separating the Reds from league leaders Manchester City.

Jurgen Klopp’s men have six English top-flight fixtures remaining as the title race heats up.

On Frank Lampard’s men’s side, the Toffees find themselves a point away from safety (at the time of writing), with Burnley ahead and out of the relegation zone courtesy of goal difference.

Ahead of Alisson Becker in goal, the former Borussia Dortmund head coach has given the nod to Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip.

In the middle of the park, Fabinho is joined by Naby Keita and Thiago Alcantara.

Up top, Mo Salah is joined by Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane.

Klopp’s men face a packed remainder of the month, hosting Villarreal in the Champions League next week before visiting Newcastle at the end of the month.

You can catch the full team news below, courtesy of @LFC:

