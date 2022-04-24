(Photos) Some Everton fans vandalise Anfield after Liverpool defeat; smashed screens & damage captured in four images

Some Everton fans would appear to have taken their latest defeat to Liverpool more than to heart, with a couple of smashed TV screens and damage to a bathroom captured in several images.

The Blues suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of their city rivals, leaving the relegation-threatened outfit two points behind fellow strugglers Burnley in the league table (albeit with a game in hand).

Whilst we can absolutely appreciate that emotions will be running high, particularly with the Toffees’ Premier League status under threat, though there’s simply no excuse for such behaviour during a football match.

You can catch the photos below, courtesy of @yasemindilek_: