(Photos) YouTuber Jake Paul poses in Liverpool shirt with Salah’s name on the back

Jake Paul’s love affair with Liverpool appears set to continue for the foreseeable future, with the YouTuber sharing images online of himself in the famous red shirt.

The American rightly predicted that the Reds would have too much in their locker to deal with when Everton came to visit at Anfield, with the Reds going on to secure a 2-0 victory.

It’s a somewhat surprising addition to the fanbase of the club that’s sure to raise supporters’ eyebrows across and beyond the borders of Merseyside.

