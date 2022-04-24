(Video) Alisson hilariously mocks Jordan Pickford’s timewasting antics to delight of Liverpool fans

Alisson Becker hilariously hit back at Jordan Pickford’s timewasting efforts during the Merseyside derby, clutching the ball to his chest on the turf in extra-time.

The Reds were forced to work hard for maximum points at L4, with the visitors intent on frustrating their opponents at every available opportunity.

A win takes Jurgen Klopp’s men back to within a point of league leaders Manchester City, however, to keep the title race very much on track.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @mlvngmz:

