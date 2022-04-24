(Video) Diabolically bad Jorginho penalty will have fans howling

Jorginho may have delivered the worst penalty of the season with his latest attempt during Chelsea’s meeting with top-six hopefuls West Ham United.

The Italian was granted the opportunity to settle the tie late in the second-half of action after Romelu Lukaku was brought down in the box but fired his effort tamely at Lukasz Fabianski.

The Blues finished proceedings 1-0 winners, however, thanks to Christian Pulisic’s 90th-minute goal.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports:

