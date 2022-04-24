(Video) Everton’s Gordon reacts to perceived wronging after Matip shove

Anthony Gordon appeared far from impressed by one officiating call during Everton’s 2-0 defeat to Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.

The Toffees star took exception to Joel Matip’s contact early in the second-half (responding to the event in a tweet), which sent the 21-year-old flying to the turf in the Reds’ 18-yard-box.

It was a moment of controversy addressed by Frank Lampard in his post-match press conference, with the ex-Chelsea midfielder suggesting the hosts would have been awarded a spot-kick if roles had been reversed.

