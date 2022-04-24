(Video) Everton’s Gordon reacts to perceived wronging after Matip shove

Posted by
(Video) Everton’s Gordon reacts to perceived wronging after Matip shove

Anthony Gordon appeared far from impressed by one officiating call during Everton’s 2-0 defeat to Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.

The Toffees star took exception to Joel Matip’s contact early in the second-half (responding to the event in a tweet), which sent the 21-year-old flying to the turf in the Reds’ 18-yard-box.

It was a moment of controversy addressed by Frank Lampard in his post-match press conference, with the ex-Chelsea midfielder suggesting the hosts would have been awarded a spot-kick if roles had been reversed.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @anthonygordon:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top