(Video) Ex-Liverpool star Charlie Adam’s dive is the most hilariously blatant one fans will ever see

Charlie Adam will have inspired a wry smile from many a football fan with his antics during Dundee’s 1-1 draw with St. Johnstone.

The former Liverpool midfielder was spotted throwing himself to the turf in one of the most blatant dives supporters will have ever witnessed during proceedings.

The 36-year-old joined his boyhood club after having been released by Reading in the summer of 2020.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @Calbell0:

