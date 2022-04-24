(Video) Fans won’t believe Anthony Gordon’s ludicrously obvious dive in Liverpool penalty box

Posted by
Anthony Gordon got himself in the book early in Liverpool’s meeting with Everton after a blatant dive in the home outfit’s box.

The Toffees have tried their luck with the on-pitch official on several occasions with little in the way of reward so far.

Evidently things proved to be far from a footballing contest between the city rivals, with the Blues keen on frustrating the title challengers in their bid to retain top-flight status.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sport TV 1:

