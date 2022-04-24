(Video) Filthy Luis Diaz touch during Everton clash will have fans in a state of awe

Luis Diaz looks a phenomenal talent at Liverpool having adapted superbly to the challenges of English top-flight football.

The Colombian international wowed fans at Anfield with a backfoot, mid-air touch during the Merseyside derby.

The 25-year-old was integral during proceedings, assisting Divock Origi’s lead-doubling effort in the latter end of the game with an acrobatic attempt on goal.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @stayinspired:

Fantasy football from Luis Diaz 😍 pic.twitter.com/qdl2IiIH1i — Staysinspired (@staysinspired) April 24, 2022