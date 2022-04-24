(Video) Formerly Liverpool-linked Mbappe breaks silence on his future

Kylian Mbappe remained coy on his future in football after PSG secured the French top-flight title in a 1-1 draw with Lens.

The World Cup-winner told reporters after the game in question: “Nothing has changed – so there’s nothing to say right now.”

The 33-goal striker was heavily linked with Liverpool historically, despite the Reds’ apparent reluctance to spend heavily on a player of the 23-year-old’s calibre, with recent reports connecting the Frenchman more readily with Spanish giants Real Madrid.

Though available on a potential free transfer at the end of the campaign thanks to his expiring contract, we’d expect the player’s wage demands to represent more than a challenge to a club identifying with the notion of sustainability.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @agrandesso (via Fabrizio Romano’s Twitter account):

Kylian Mbappé on his decision for the future: “Nothing has changed – so there’s nothing to say right now”. 🇫🇷 #Mbappé Still nothing signed with Real Madrid or Paris Saint-Germain. Video from @agrandesso ⤵️🎥pic.twitter.com/d8F2cc5r2I — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 23, 2022