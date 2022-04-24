(Video) ‘Honestly, get up!’ – Exasperated Carragher reacts to Richarlison dramatics during Liverpool clash

An exasperated Jamie Carragher couldn’t help but express his annoyment at Richarlison’s antics during Liverpool’s hosting of Everton at Anfield.

The Brazilian attacker was spotted on the turf by the former Red, with the Sky Sports commentator urging the 24-year-old to get back on his feet.

In a combative clash at L4, the Reds’ attempts to play a game of football have been denied at every turn, with the Blues intent on slowing down the tie.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports:

🗣️ "Honestly, GET UP." It's all kicking off in the Merseyside Derby #LIVEVE |🔴🔵 pic.twitter.com/tf1xefdFG6 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 24, 2022