(Video) Jordan Pickford’s timewasting antics in first-half of Liverpool clash come back to bite him

Jordan Pickford teased Liverpool fans with a wink after his time-wasting efforts at the latter end of the first-half of action at Anfield.

The England international’s efforts came back to trouble him in the second batch of 45 minutes, however, with Alisson Becker mocking his counterpart as the Reds neared the full-time whistle on a two-goal lead.

It was a highly impressive performance from Jurgen Klopp’s title-chasing Reds, with a remarkable show of patience on display to keep the pressure on Manchester City at the top of the league table.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports:

Jordan Pickford enjoyed that half… A grin and a wink to the Liverpool supporters after Everton frustrate the hosts for the opening 45! 👀 pic.twitter.com/HgUpVle09y — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 24, 2022