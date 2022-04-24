(Video) Klopp can’t let go of Origi in long, adoring hug from Liverpool boss

Jurgen Klopp was evidently thrilled with Divock Origi’s contributions for Liverpool in the second-half of action against Everton.
The German was clipped holding the No.27 in a long, warm embrace after the Belgian international had registered another goal past Jordan Pickford.
The result sees the Reds go back to within a point of league leaders Manchester City in the English top-flight.
You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @Luiz_diaz_LFC:
Origi × Klopp 🫂 pic.twitter.com/WG4EUPp59x
— 🐐 🐐 🐐 (@Luiz_diaz_LFC) April 24, 2022