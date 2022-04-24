(Video) Klopp can’t let go of Origi in long, adoring hug from Liverpool boss

(Video) Klopp can’t let go of Origi in long, adoring hug from Liverpool boss

Jurgen Klopp was evidently thrilled with Divock Origi’s contributions for Liverpool in the second-half of action against Everton.

The German was clipped holding the No.27 in a long, warm embrace after the Belgian international had registered another goal past Jordan Pickford.

The result sees the Reds go back to within a point of league leaders Manchester City in the English top-flight.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @Luiz_diaz_LFC:

