(Video) Origi helps set up Robertson’s Liverpool opener a minute after coming on

Andy Robertson helped Liverpool find a crucial opener against Everton in the second-half to keep alive their quadruple hopes.

After a frustrating first-half of action, Divock Origi’s introduction helped turn the tide, with the Belgian playing a role in the buildup to the Scot’s goal.

It’s a scoreline that brings the Merseysiders back to a point of league leaders Manchester City in the title race.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports:

Deadlock broken 🔒 Liverpool take the lead in the Merseyside Derby #LIVEVE |🔴🔵 pic.twitter.com/2oTGf8ibhT — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 24, 2022