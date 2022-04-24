(Video) Origi scores clinical header to cap off superb Merseyside derby cameo appearance

Divock Origi continued his habit of playing a pivotal role in the Merseyside derby with his second-half goal to seal three points for Liverpool at Anfield.

The Belgian international found the back of the net with a header, meeting Luis Diaz’s acrobatic attempt on goal following a bounce on the turf.

The 26-year-old had earlier played an integral part in the buildup to Andy Robertson’s opener against the Blues, standing the ball up for Mo Salah to provide the assist.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports:

🗣️ "Where do you want your statue Divock Origi." 👏 Origi adds another goal against Everton to his repertoire ✅✅ pic.twitter.com/cS1s4XvC1v — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 24, 2022