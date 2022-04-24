(Video) Watch how Liverpool bench reacted to Alisson’s mockery of Jordan Pickford during Reds win

John Achterberg, Andreas Kornmayer and Naby Keita couldn’t help but enjoy Alisson Becker’s timewasting antics in extra time with Liverpool two goals to the good.

The Brazilian had evidently not forgotten about Jordan Pickford’s behaviour at the end of the first-half, paying tribute to the Englishman’s efforts in the second-half of action.

Goals from Divock Origi and Andy Robertson helped Jurgen Klopp’s men take the lion’s share of the points on offer as the hosts closed the gap to Manchester City back down to a point.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports and Reddit user u/BriarcliffInmate: