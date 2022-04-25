BBC pundit identifies ‘perfect replacement’ for Jordan Henderson in 10-goal PL midfielder

Garth Crooks has once again urged Liverpool to move for Southampton’s James Ward-Prowse, suggesting the Englishman would be a sound replacement for Reds skipper, Jordan Henderson.

The 27-year-old played an integral role in Ralph Hasenhuttl’s men’s comeback against Brighton, scoring twice either side of the interval to grant the visitors a cut of the spoils.

“His two goals against Brighton were timely as they were beautifully struck,” the former Tottenham man wrote in his column for BBC Sport.

“Southampton will do well to hold on to this player.

“He’s got so much more to offer and would make the perfect replacement for Jordan Henderson at Liverpool.”

The Reds midfielder has come under fire of late for a mixed bag of performances with Jurgen Klopp’s men, leading some to suggest that a transition to a deeper role may be well-advised.

Whilst we’d be inclined to agree with Crooks that an addition to the forward line – beyond the incoming Fabio Carvalho – would be ideal, rare is the moment when the recruitment team looks outside of the 20-24 age range for a new signing.

Exceptions are made, of course, when the quality of the player is difficult to ignore (see Thiago Alcantara), however, it’s clear that Ward-Prowse doesn’t quite fit that category.

If we are in the market for a Henderson successor, the reality of the situation is that Julian Ward and Co. are far more likely to consider the long-term plan and identify a younger option to soak up our No.14’s experience in the game.

