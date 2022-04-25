Cesc Fabregas labels Jurgen Klopp ‘a role model’ as he praises an ‘amazing’ team and an ‘exciting’ time to be a Liverpool fan

After watching Liverpool defeat Everton 2-0, Cesc Fabregas was clearly impressed with what he had seen from the side in red.

Taking to his Twitter account after the Merseyside derby, the 34-year-old wrote: ‘Even though they are competing vs one of the best teams in the last few years in Man City, it must be so exciting being a Liverpool fan the last couple of years.

‘What Klopp has created around the club it’s actually amazing and you can feel the energy in every game. A role model’.

READ MORE: (Video) Watch as all of Divock Origi’s Merseyside derby goals are collated in one brilliant video

There will be few of our supporters who would disagree with his statement and there is so much excitement around the club at the moment, with our fans desperately excited for the next game to start.

We’ve just beaten Manchester City, Manchester United and Everton in successive games and our next stop is a Champions League semi-final, these truly are the days.

In years to come we’ll look back on this period and let’s hope we have plenty of silverware to look back on too.

You can view the Tweet via Fabregas’ Twitter account:

Even though they are competing vs one of the best teams in the last few years in Man City, it must be so exciting being a Liverpool fan the last couple of years. What Klopp has created around the club it’s actually amazing and you can feel the energy in every game. A role model. — Cesc Fàbregas Soler (@cesc4official) April 24, 2022

#Ep44 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: UEFA failing fans, will we blow away Everton?… and more!