‘Don’t get it twisted’ – Virgil van Dijk celebrates Liverpool’s derby win and reminds everyone of our clean sheet record

There’s no denying that Virgil van Dijk enjoyed the most recent Merseyside derby a lot more than last season’s.

Coming back from his horrendous knee injury has been a long road but our No.4 has been phenomenal this campaign and that has been clear by our defensive record.

The 2-0 victory over Everton brought with it our 20th clean sheet of the season and the captain of Holland wanted to make sure everyone knew about it, with his latest social media post.

READ MORE: Fabinho selects hilarious image of Richarlison for his post-match social media post celebrating the Merseyside derby win

The 30-year-old wrote: ‘Don’t get it twisted, 3 points & 20th clean sheet of the season 😄’.

All we can do for the next few weeks is win every game, keeping clean sheets will go a long way to making sure that happens and Jurgen Klopp has built an incredible back line.

Let’s hope they continue to impress and that we’re a lot closer to 30 by the end of this memorable campaign.

You can view the post on van Dijk’s Instagram account:

#Ep44 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: UEFA failing fans, will we blow away Everton?… and more!