Ex-Red Raheem Sterling’s Champions League admission may give Liverpool more hope of Premier League glory

Raheem Sterling admitted that the Champions League is a priority for Manchester City this term ahead of his side’s upcoming meeting with Real Madrid in the semi-finals.

The Cityzens came close to their first major, premier European crown last season, coming up short against Chelsea in the final.

“Every season it’s always a challenge. It’s the one we’ve not got our hands on and we’re focussing on,” the former Reds star told reporters (via BBC Sport).

It’s a point that may very well give title rivals Liverpool hope in the ongoing race for Premier League glory, with the Manchester-based outfit needing a perfect run in their final five top-flight games to hold on to their English champions status.

Clashes with West Ham United, Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa and in-form Newcastle United could represent significant stumbling blocks for the current holders.

Of course, it’s worth bearing in mind that our own run is hardly any easier, with top four hopefuls Tottenham standing out as perhaps the most challenging remaining league tie of the lot.

It wouldn’t be unrealistic either to expect Pep Guardiola’s men to beat us to the title by a point, though we shouldn’t rush to rule ourselves out of the running either.

