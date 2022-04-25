Fabinho selects hilarious image of Richarlison for his post-match social media post celebrating the Merseyside derby win

Although the pair are international teammates, Fabinho was quick to mock Richarlison after the victory over Everton.

It may not have been an absolute classic and Liverpool didn’t score as many as some pundits expected but two massive goals in the second half, secured a much needed win.

With Jurgen Klopp’s side having 85% possession of the ball, there were plenty of opportunities for our No.3 to be on the ball and thus snapped by any watching photographers.

As he uploaded his post-match social media post, alongside the caption: ‘What a win! Until the end, boys! 💪🏾🙏🏽🔴’, many fans were quick to notice the Brazilian’s choice of image.

The former Monaco man chose an image where his outstretched arm caught the face of the man wearing No.7 for the Blues, as he once again made his way to the floor.

There certainly wasn’t much love lost between the pair, if this image is anything to go by.

You can see Fabinho’s post via his Instagram account:

