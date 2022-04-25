Fabinho’s wife laughs at savage response to Anthony Gordon’s Tweet where he demanded a penalty following the clash with Matip

Following Liverpool’s victory over Everton, Anthony Gordon vented his anger on Twitter:

The 21-year-old was clearly insinuating that the clash between himself and Joel Matip should have resulted in a penalty, which wasn’t awarded.

The midfielder, who had already been booked earlier in the game for diving, has had the video on the Tweet viewed 2.8 million times and it’s fair to say there’s a lot of backlash.

One such response was from @Anfieldbr who wrote: ‘Here in Brazil this is called “choro” 😂’ and this attracted the atention of Fabinho’s wife.

Rebeca Tavares replied with: ‘😂😂😂’ for anyone unsure of the meaning, it was later explained by @Anfieldbr: ‘“Choro” also means “crying”. That’s why I said that’.

To crudely Anglicise what it looks like is being said, it was insinuated that Gordon was a cry baby and Fabinho’s wife seemed to very much agree with that statement!

You can view the interaction on Twitter:

😂😂😂 — Rebeca Tavares (@reebecatavares) April 24, 2022

