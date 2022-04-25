(Image) Daniel Sturridge spots Keita’s accidental tribute to ex-Red’s iconic goal celebration

(Image) Daniel Sturridge spots Keita’s accidental tribute to ex-Red’s iconic goal celebration

Daniel Sturridge was a fan of one supporter’s timely screenshot of Naby Keita during Liverpool’s meeting with Everton.

The former Reds striker posted the image in question on his Instagram story, with the Guinean caught replicating the 32-year-old’s iconic goal celebration dance within the chosen frame.

The attacker was beloved member of the Merseysiders back in the day, forming a lethal partnership with Luis Suarez that came achingly close to handing then Brendan Rodgers’ outfit a first league title in over two decades.

You can catch the image below, courtesy of Daniel Sturridge’s Instagram account:

