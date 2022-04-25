Liverpool fans will love Alisson Becker’s wife’s response to his time wasting mockery of Jordan Pickford during the derby

In what could truly be one of the most comedic moments witnessed inside Anfield, Alisson Becker had the ground in stitches when he fell to the floor.

It was a brilliant moment that had the crowd respond with signing his name and then the videos began circling on social media, such was the magnitude of the moment.

Following the end of the game one of our No.1’s biggest fans also shared his big moment, as his wife Natália Loewe Becker took to her Twitter account.

The quoted video has now been taken down but it depicted the moment that the Brazilian fell to the floor whilst clutching the ball.

The 31-year-old wrote: ‘Alisson 😂❤️’ and few can argue that it truly deserved that reaction.

She may think she loves our ‘keeper more than us but at that moment, the former Roma man was the most loved man on (the red side of) Merseyside.

You can view the Tweet via @Natalia_LBecker:

