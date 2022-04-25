Liverpool linked with West Ham man in a move valued at ‘a whopping £150m’ as he enters final years of his contract

Jurgen Klopp is reportedly interested in signing a West Ham United midfielder this summer, for what would be a club record fee.

As reported by The Guardian (via CaughtOffside): ‘Journalist Dean Jones, believes Jurgen Klopp could enter the race to sign the talented England international.

‘Rice is understood to be valued at a whopping £150m, but after reportedly rejecting a recent contract offer, now looks certain to leave the Hammers at some point in the near future’.

READ MORE: (Image) Thiago Alcantara shares adorable image of his daughter fuming with the Everton players for ‘messing’ with her Dad

This report was backed up by Super-agent Rob Segal (via CaughtOffside), who said of Liverpool’s interest: “Of course, they’re going to be interested in Declan Rice because if Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea have had that player on their radar, then you kind of at least have got to consider whether you’re going to need him”.

Interest in Declan Rice has been largely centred around Chelsea and Manchester United but due to our better performances than both teams, it looks like the player would prefer a move to Anfield.

Seeing the prices being touted though, it seems very unlikely that we would want to spend that kind of money and in an area of the pitch that we are well stocked in already.

It would be a huge statement from the boss to sign the 23-year-old, who looks set to have a long career at the top of English football but it does seem quite unlikely at this point.

The England international needs us, more than we need him.

#Ep44 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: UEFA failing fans, will we blow away Everton?… and more!