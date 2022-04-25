(Photos) Everton Fans’ Forum’s classy Hillsborough gesture ahead of Merseyside derby shared online

The Everton Fans’ Forum organised the laying of a wreath and shirt at the Hillsborough memorial outside Anfield ahead of the Merseyside derby.

It’s a superb gesture of solidarity and compassion, and a clear example to rival fans of how to respectfully acknowledge a tragedy that took the lives of 97 fans.

We at the Empire of the Kop would like to thank the organisation and its Chair, Jazz, for their efforts.

You’ll Never Walk Alone.

You can catch the photos below, courtesy of @EFC_FansForum:

