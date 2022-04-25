‘To Frank Lampard’ – Jose Enrique hits out at Everton boss over ludicrous Anfield complaint

Jose Enrique was left baffled by Frank Lampard’s post-match comments after his Everton side succumbed to a 2-0 defeat in the Merseyside derby.

The former Liverpool star tweeted an image of Jordan Pickford’s season-ending challenge on Virgil van Dijk last term in response to the current Blues boss’ claim that it was difficult to get favourable calls at L4.

To Frank Lampard – you don't get these at Goodison! You got the big man out for nearly the whole season and you complaining about the penalty to Gordon pic.twitter.com/xSvWwRTiKp — José enrique (@Jesanchez3) April 25, 2022

The former Chelsea midfielder’s main point of consternation revolved around the potential penalty shout for Anthony Gordon, with the attacking midfielder having been brought down in the Reds’ box by Joel Matip.

It has to be said from the off that, whilst we sympathise with our city rivals on that particular issue, there’s no question that the visitors benefitted from officials averting their gaze at times.

Historically too, Enrique is absolutely correct to bring up prior incidents (Dejan Lovren at Anfield in the 2017/18 campaign anyone?) that have controversially gone Everton’s way as evidence of how nonsensical Lampard’s comments were.

Ultimately, all the matters is that we managed to keep the pressure on Manchester City whilst avoiding any serious injuries at a critical time of the season.

