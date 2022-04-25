(Video) Andy Robertson’s vital clearance keeps Liverpool’s one-goal lead intact, shortly before being doubled by Divock Origi

It may not be something that has been discussed a lot since the end of the game but Andy Robertson’s clearance was crucial.

Around five minutes before Divock Origi doubled Liverpool’s lead with his customary Merseyside derby goal, Everton had a rare attack on our goal.

Breaking down the left wing, Richarlison had a cross-come-shot that was deflected into the path of an onrushing Dele Alli.

The former Tottenham Hotspur man carried the ball to the byline before pulling it back across the goal, towards the foot of Alex Iwobi.

Before the former Arsenal man was given the chance to restore parity in the game though, our No.26 got in front and cleared the ball from danger.

At first glance it’s hard to tell exactly what happened but the replays show how vital a role was played by the captain of Scotland.

You can watch the video of Robertson’s clearance courtesy of Super Sports (via Reddit user: u/EuropeanGuy12)

