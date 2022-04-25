(Video) Anfield’s spine-tingling ovation for Robertson in superb show of appreciation for Liverpool fullback

The home crowd was more than keen to show its appreciation for Andy Robertson’s efforts at the full-time whistle after Liverpool’s latest victory.

The Scot played a key role in one of the Reds’ most challenging fixtures yet of the 2021/22 campaign, breaking the deadlock with a headed opener in the second-half.

The red half of Merseyside was in full voice as the left-back made his way to the tunnel, with a joyful chorus of ‘Oh, Andy’ sending the former Hull City man on his way.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of James Pearce’s official Twitter account:

