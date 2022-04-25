(Video) ‘Brendan, come on’ – Klopp shares Rodgers frustration in Leicester call that helped cost Liverpool the title

Jurgen Klopp admitted some frustration with Brendan Rodgers for not substituting a tired James Maddison during Leicester’s 1-0 defeat to Manchester City in 2019.

The decision played a role in allowing Cityzens hero, Vincent Kompany, the space required to fire off an incredible long-range effort to sink both the Foxes and Liverpool’s hopes of a Premier League and Champions League double that term.

With only a point separating the two outfits, at the time of writing, the Merseysiders are once again reliant on a slip-up from the league leaders to hand us control of the title race.

