(Video) Divock Origi sends a message to the Liverpool fans after he scores against Everton in the Merseyside derby again

It’s hard to imagine that there will one day be a derby without Divock Origi scoring in it.

Speaking with Liverpool’s Twitter account after the match, the 27-year-old said: “Hey guys, Anfield here. Another successful day and three points – enjoy!”.

We owe a lot of enjoyment over the years to the Belgian and he came off the bench to score yet again, Evertonians must be sick to the stomach whenever they see him come onto the pitch.

READ MORE: (Video) “You’re discrediting my Villa away game there!” – Andy Robertson quick to remind interviewer of most important goal

If reports are to be believed, our No.27 may be heading out of the Anfield exit door for good this summer and this may have been one of his final appearances for the Reds.

It’s almost a case of wishing it is his final curtain call, not because he doesn’t deserve more game time but his appearances normally mean we have other players injured or we’re chasing a late goal.

It couldn’t be a more Origi-esque goodbye by scoring in the derby, although scoring in a possible Champions League final could be even better…

You can watch the video of Origi via @LFC on Twitter:

A message from Divock after another derby day goal 📲🤩 pic.twitter.com/6YTJh7hCXk — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 24, 2022

#Ep44 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: UEFA failing fans, will we blow away Everton?… and more!