(Video) Divock Origi’s humble post-match assessment of his role in Jurgen Klopp’s squad and his goal against Everton

One of the most lovable qualities of Divock Origi is how selfless he is, something that will ensure he is always remembered by Liverpool fans.

Speaking with LFC TV after the game, the 27-year-old described his sixth goal against Everton: “Once the ball is in the air the first instinct as a striker is to try to go to the second post because you know that the central defender is looking at the ball and you never know, if the ball is deflected or it comes off the ’keeper.

“So for me it was purely instinct and in the end a successful goal.”

READ MORE: Liverpool linked with West Ham man in a move valued at ‘a whopping £150m’ as he enters final years of his contract

Whether it’s a last minute winner, scoring in the Champions League final or any other crucial goal, our No.27 never lets it go to his head and remains so calm.

His full interview showcases how he relishes working hard in training and taking any opportunity Jurgen Klopp gives him, what a pleasure he must be to manage.

So many in the Belgian’s position would be frustrated with a lack of game time but he just gets his head down and works even harder, what a man he is.

You can watch the full interview with Origi courtesy of LFC TV (via Reddit user u/snh96):

#Ep44 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: UEFA failing fans, will we blow away Everton?… and more!