(Video) Liverpool and Everton players clash in 20-man brawl following Abdoulaye Doucoure’s blatant foul on Fabinho

In truth, some fans love to see it as it shows the rivalry is alive and it did all really kick off between Liverpool and Everton.

The Merseyside derby should always have passion and intensity but in the right ways, Abdoulaye Doucoure lashed out at Fabinho and then all hell broke loose.

It all started when Thiago Alcantara carried the ball past Richarlison, who twisted his ankle as he tried to stop our No.6 from progressing with the ball.

Given the diving tendencies of both the Brazilian and Anthony Gordon, our supporters and players rightfully ignored pleas from the Blues for the ball to be kicked out of play.

As we continued to pass the ball, the former Watford midfielder twice fouled our No.3 and then the melee began – with all the players (except a floored Richarlison and distant Alisson) running to argue with each other.

Sadio Mane was the only player who saw a yellow card in what was a look at the ‘good old days’ of rivalries between the players and fans.

You can watch the incident between the Liverpool and Everton players courtesy of beIN (via Reddit user u/HarryPi):

