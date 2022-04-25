(Video) ‘Love the place’ – Arsenal legend Ian Wright sings YNWA with Liverpool fans at Anfield ahead of Merseyside derby

Ian Wright shared footage of himself at Anfield joining Liverpool fans in singing ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ at Anfield ahead of the Reds’ meeting with Everton in the Merseyside derby.

It’s yet further evidence of the Arsenal legend’s apparent admiration for Jurgen Klopp’s men, with the ex-striker admitting to the camera: “I love the place, bro. Something special’s happening here, man.”

There’s something quite adorable about the 58-year-old’s excursion to L4, with the former Gunners star treated to a feisty display as the home outfit secured all three points courtesy of goals from Andy Robertson and Divock Origi.

You can catch the

Ian Wright singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone' at Anfield is the content we needed today 🙌 pic.twitter.com/1aVGfzmqml — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) April 25, 2022