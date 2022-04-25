(Video) Richarlison lucky to have stayed on pitch after nasty studs-up challenge on Henderson

With Everton having filed a complaint over the lack of a review over Joel Matip push on Anthony Gordon during their 2-0 defeat to Liverpool, one might presume that the visitors had been angels at Anfield.

The footage collected by @PoorREFvsLFC is certainly evidence of the opposite, with Richarlison spotted cynically upending Jordan Henderson whilst prone on the turf.

It’s an entirely unnecessary challenge it has to be said and it beggars belief as to how the Brazilian managed to stay on the pitch.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @PoorREFvsLFC:

Yes, Richarlison is very lucky to still be on the pitch after making this studs up challenge.#LIVEVE #PremierLeague pic.twitter.com/5B5jw94BXT — Has The Referee/VAR Made Poor Decision v/s LFC? (@PoorREFvsLFC) April 25, 2022