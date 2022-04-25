(Video) Some Everton fans caught using Heysel disaster to point-score with Liverpool supporters after Merseyside derby

Some Everton fans were sadly captured on camera point-scoring on the Heysel Stadium disaster after the Merseyside derby.

Frank Lampard’s men succumbed to a 2-0 defeat at Anfield to increase fears over his side’s potential relegation from the English top-flight with the Toffees two points away from safety (albeit with a game in hand).

It’s upsetting behaviour to witness after a game of football – ultimately, it should be absolutely clear that there is no place in the game, nor within society in general, to use a tragedy for malicious purposes.

Video I was sent today by someone who didn't want to share it themselves on here to stay anonymous. After the game yesterday getting the usual murderers and Heysel slurs but also getting called P*ki C*nts. All over a game of football. pic.twitter.com/FIQLInqBOO — R8 🚜🌾 (@Nabyllionaire) April 25, 2022