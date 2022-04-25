(Video) Some Everton fans caught using Heysel disaster to point-score with Liverpool supporters after Merseyside derby

(Video) Some Everton fans caught using Heysel disaster to point-score with Liverpool supporters after Merseyside derby

Some Everton fans were sadly captured on camera point-scoring on the Heysel Stadium disaster after the Merseyside derby.

Frank Lampard’s men succumbed to a 2-0 defeat at Anfield to increase fears over his side’s potential relegation from the English top-flight with the Toffees two points away from safety (albeit with a game in hand).

It’s upsetting behaviour to witness after a game of football – ultimately, it should be absolutely clear that there is no place in the game, nor within society in general, to use a tragedy for malicious purposes.

