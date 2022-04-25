(Video) Watch as all of Divock Origi’s Merseyside derby goals are collated in one brilliant video

Divock Origi and Merseyside derbies go together better than most things in life and he lived up to the billing yet again.

Being handed an opportunity from the bench, Jurgen Klopp brought on his dependable Belgian and gave him half-an-hour to repeat history by scoring against Everton.

Of course; our No.27 duly obliged and scored his sixth goal against our local rivals, double the amount he has scored against any other club.

Despite being 19 goals behind Ian Rush’s record tally against the club from the other side of Stanley Park, the 27-year-old will always be remembered as a derby hero.

In celebration of his brilliant record, Reddit user u/WeeGazza1996 collated all of his goals together in one brilliant video and it’s a great trip down memory lane for the former Lille man.

This looks to be his last season in a red shirt and it could possibly have been his last appearance, if so – what a way to sign out.

You can watch the video of Origi’s goals via Reddit user u/WeeGazza1996:

