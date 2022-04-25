(Video) Watch as Thiago Alcantara’s skill hilariously floors Richarlison who was mesmerised by the step-over

Despite spending most of the game on the floor, the moment that Thiago Alcantara put Richarlison on the grass was one of the best.

Our No.6 had the ball in midfield, as the first half entered the final stages, and delivered a trademark step-over to progress past the Everton players near him.

One of them was a certain Brazilian forward and as he attempted to stop the 31-year-old midfield maestro, his foot got stuck in the Anfield turf.

Mesmerised by the skill of the Spanish international, the man wearing No.7 for the Blues plummeted to the ground clutching his ankle that had been twisted as he fell.

He and his supporters will say it was nothing to do with the former Bayern Munich man but it’s clear that his skill caused the ‘injury’.

In a real surprise turn-up for the books, the injury didn’t prove to be that bad and the eccentric forward soon got back to his feet.

You can watch the video of Thiago’s skill past Richarlison courtesy of USA (via Reddit user u/sarayewo):

