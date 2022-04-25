(Video) Watch Klopp’s hilarious death stare reaction to Lijnders tugging his coat in goal celebrations

Jurgen Klopp looked a little confused (and somewhat perturbed) after Pep Lijnders tugged his coat during goal celebrations in the Merseyside derby.

The German didn’t appear to take well to the contact at first, wildly searching behind him for the perpetrator.

We’re sure he was merely surprised by his assistant coach at the time, with the pair sure to have laughed off the incident after the full-time whistle as Liverpool ran out 2-0 winners at Anfield.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @KL3L13: